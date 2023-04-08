M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 579,660 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $106,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2,349.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

