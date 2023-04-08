M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 815,966 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,966 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $164,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.