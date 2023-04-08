M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,484,769 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of AES worth $116,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AES by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.