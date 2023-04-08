Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $72,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG stock remained flat at $6.42 during trading hours on Friday. 5,039,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

