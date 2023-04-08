Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Monro worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Monro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

