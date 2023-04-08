Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $229.34 million and $1.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,191,000 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

