Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $290.17

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 290.17 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.27). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.42), with a volume of 143,981 shares trading hands.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.