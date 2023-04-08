Morgan Stanley Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

TFC stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

