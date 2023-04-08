Morgan Stanley Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $159.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.