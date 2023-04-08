Morgan Stanley Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $26.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYF opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

