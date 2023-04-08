Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.