Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 508 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $75.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.