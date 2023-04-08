Motive Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

