Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

