MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $104.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

