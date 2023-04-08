National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Position Lowered by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $32.79 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

