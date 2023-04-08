Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 191,081 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,081 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $125,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 228,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,669. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

