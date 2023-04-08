Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $84.34 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $84,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.09. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.