Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,365 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanofi worth $81,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

