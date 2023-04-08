Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 38,432 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $91,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $170.10. 1,930,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.