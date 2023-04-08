Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,766 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $117,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $104.93. 5,065,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,631. The company has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.



