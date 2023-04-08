Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $137,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

