Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,915 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $98,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Intuit by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 71,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.38 on Friday, hitting $446.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.38. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.