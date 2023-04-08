Needham & Company LLC Cuts Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAWN. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $947.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -2.07.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,012,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

