New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.34. New World Development shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

New World Development Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 7.48%.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

