New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $9.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.81 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.