New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $9.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.
NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.81 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.
Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp
In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
