Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Trading Down 0.2%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 57,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 121,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCMGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.