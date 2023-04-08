Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 3,160,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,676,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

