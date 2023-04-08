Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $146,760.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Newmont by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Newmont by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.