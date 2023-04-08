NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Richard Papp Sells 5,300 Shares

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.80), for a total value of £344,818 ($428,238.95).
NEXT Price Performance
Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,378 ($79.21) on Friday. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a one year high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,759.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,994.61. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04.
NEXT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,614.04%.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
