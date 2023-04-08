NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Richard Papp Sells 5,300 Shares

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.80), for a total value of £344,818 ($428,238.95).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,378 ($79.21) on Friday. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a one year high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,759.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,994.61. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,614.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.79) to GBX 7,500 ($93.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,900 ($85.69).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

