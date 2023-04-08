Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NHMAF opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

