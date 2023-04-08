Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.79.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,757,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

