NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NG opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.