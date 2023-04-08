NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NG opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
