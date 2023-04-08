Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $160.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

