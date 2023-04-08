Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 902.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $159.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

