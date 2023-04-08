Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.