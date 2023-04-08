NuCypher Achieves Market Cap of $80.75 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $80.75 million and $46,391.96 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

