NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,823,435 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

