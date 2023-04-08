Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

