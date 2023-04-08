Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

