NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.