NXM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,046.22 or 1.00000968 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

