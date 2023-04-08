Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.3%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 451.93 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.61). Approximately 122,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 238,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.59).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £796.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.98.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Insider Transactions at Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till acquired 43,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £196,039.30 ($243,466.59). Insiders own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

