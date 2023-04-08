Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 168,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 260,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Oblong Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong makes up about 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 380.56% of Oblong as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. It operates through the Collaborative Products and Managed Services segments. The Collaborative Products segment represents the Oblong Industries business under Mezzanine products.

