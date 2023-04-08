Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.37

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.37 and traded as high as $107.30. Omega Flex shares last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 11,565 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,335,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

