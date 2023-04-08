One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $476.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.45%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,817.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

