Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $66.32 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Ontology has a total market cap of $235.66 million and approximately $66.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.71 or 0.06637324 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017509 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

