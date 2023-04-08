Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) versus WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Financial Contrast

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Oppenheimer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.95 $50.68 million $0.27 22.04 Oppenheimer $1.11 billion 0.36 $32.35 million $2.61 14.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and Oppenheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Oppenheimer 2.84% 3.98% 1.09%

Summary

WisdomTree beats Oppenheimer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment consists of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

