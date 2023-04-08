Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,342. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

