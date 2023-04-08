O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $4,911,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $861.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $830.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $809.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

